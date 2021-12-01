ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the IRS take my child tax credits if I owe back taxes, student loans, or child support?

FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
Some people worry there may be a reason they won’t end up getting their full child tax credit for 2021.

Americans are still struggling following the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

Sometimes families will see their tax refund taken to pay off things like owed taxes or unpaid student loans.

What are some things to keep in mind about the child tax credit and refunds?

According to the IRS’ website, your advanced child tax credit payments will not be reduced if you owe federal or state debts.

This includes overdue taxes for years prior.

If you are entitled to a refund in 2022 for your 2021 tax return, the remaining balance of your child tax credit may be garnished.

They can be garnished for tax debt and federal or state debts owed.

Advanced child tax credits would not be offset if you or your spouse owe child support.

If your spouse owes federal or state debt and you don’t, the advanced child tax credit payments will not be taken to offset the debt.

They could be when you file your taxes to collect the remaining half, so filing an injured spouse claim is the best course of action.

In short, it appears that the advanced payments will not be taken if you owe debts, but when you file your taxes your refund might be.

Included in your 2021 refund in 2022 is the remainder of your child tax credit.

