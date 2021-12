Since its inception in 2004, the Ford GT has epitomized American supercar performance. Its iconic shape — evolved from the original Ford GT40 race car of the 1960s, legendary power, and exclusivity have made it iconic throughout the automotive space. Though Ford discontinued the GT after only two years of production before reintroducing the second generation of their mid-engine supercar in 2017, the first-generation Ford GT remains one of the most appreciated American supercars among casual fans and enthusiasts alike. With only 2,022 2005 Ford GTs in existence, owning one requires a lot of money and a lot of luck just to find one. And, as luck would have it, we found a gorgeous example of one that is up for auction at Bring a Trailer.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO