California State

First U.S. case of Omicron variant reported in California

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The United States has identified the country's first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the state of California, health authorities said Wednesday. The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an...

www.dallassun.com

