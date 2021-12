Scientists at the University of California’s Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory believe the Sierra snowpack may temporarily vanish due to climate change and global warming. They predict the snowpack — a critical piece of California’s delicate water delivery system, not to mention a source of winter recreation for Northern Californians — could essentially vanish for years at a time as the warming climate erodes snowfall. This could begin to happen within 20 years. The report released by Lawrence Berkley predicts that this dramatic loss of snowpack will not be limited to the Sierra, but impact many Western mountain ranges as well, all by the middle half of this century. Much of California’s water supply depends on melting snow from the Sierra Nevada.

