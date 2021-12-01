ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Justin Fields: Limited in return to practice

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Fields (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Fields followed up coach Matt Nagy's assertion to Adam Jahns of The...

www.cbssports.com

SportsGrid

Bears WR Darnell Mooney Limited In Practice On Tuesday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a limited participant at team practice on Tuesday due to a foot injury, per USA Today’s Alyssa Barbieri. Mooney’s absence this week could be a massive blow with starting wide receiver Allen Robinson already a doubt to play. Mooney was also limited on Monday which may be a slight cause for concern with the Bears having a short week as they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. The wide receiver’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days and if he isn’t able to go, look for Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd to see bigger roles this week to fill in for the loss of the pass-catchers. The Bears take on the Lions on Thanksgiving day.
NFL
NWI.com

Can Bears get past winless Lions without Justin Fields?

Bears (3-7) at Detroit (0-9-1) Time/TV: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Fox, WBBM-AM (780). The skinny: For the third time in four years, the Bears travel to Detroit for Thanksgiving. For the die-hard fans, this is the game that decides if the big meal later in the day tastes even better — or if they'll be stress eating to forget what just happened. Working in the Bears' favor: They've won three straight Thanksgiving games — once over the Packers in 2015 and back-to-back over the Lions in 2018-19. Not in their favor: Just when Justin Fields was starting to turn the page, a rib injury likely means they'll have to go back to Andy Dalton in Detroit. It's not that Dalton doesn't give them a chance to win. Against this Lions team, some high school teams might have a chance to win. But the preference is to have Fields in as much as possible so he can continue to figure out the speed of the NFL game. The Bears almost certainly are not going to make the playoffs this season — they'd probably have to win out to get in. So any time Fields can get this year will serve him well in 2022 when he's likely to have a new head coach, too. But back to this week ... the Lions' defense the past couple weeks helped them to a tie and a close loss. But the Bears should be able to get some things done with David Montgomery on the ground and Darnell Mooney through the air. If the Lions have to start Tim Boyle again instead of Jared Goff, their 0 is likely to remain.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Bears rule out Akiem Hicks, Justin Fields for Thanksgiving game

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday officially ruled out starting quarterback Justin Fields, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and running back Damien Williams for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions. Further, wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) is doubtful for the Thanksgiving Day game. Nick Foles will back up Andy Dalton, who was...
NFL
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Andy Dalton to start for Bears on Thanksgiving, Justin Fields likely inactive

The 3-7 Chicago Bears are making one expected change for the Thanksgiving afternoon matchup at the winless Detroit Lions. Another big one could be coming off the holiday. Per insider Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Tuesday that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start against the Lions on Thursday. Rookie signal-caller Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago's fifth straight defeat, and a report surfaced Monday evening Dalton was on track to be QB1 for the Thanksgiving clash.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears' Justin Fields Suffered Cracked Ribs Vs. Ravens

Report: Fields suffered cracked ribs vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new report from Ian Rapoport sheds more light on the nature of Justin Fields’ ribs injury. Per Rapoport, an MRI revealed the Bears’ rookie quarterback cracked a few ribs in last week’s game against the Ravens. They were “not deemed major,” allowing Fields to return to action “shortly,” per the report.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Chicago Bears officially update status of Justin Fields for Thanksgiving Day

The Chicago Bears are coming off of a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after leading with under 2 minutes left in the game. The Bears now look ahead to their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions. Both teams are coming into this game on a losing streak as Detroit’s last game was a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, it doesn’t look like the Lions will be facing the Bears starting QB.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Injury Update On Bears QB Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will not be able to suit up for the Chicago Bears this Thursday due to injured ribs, but there’s a chance he can return to the field sooner than later. On Thursday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapport issued an update on Fields’ injury. Rapoport is...
NFL
#Bears#American Football#The Chicago Tribune
NBC Chicago

Bears Confirm Justin Fields Cracked Ribs, But ‘Seems Fine'

Bears confirm Justin Fields cracked ribs, but 'seems fine' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy confirmed reports saying that Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs during Week 11’s game against the Ravens. However, the injury may not be as bad as it sounds. When addressing the media on Friday, Nagy made it seem like the rookie avoided a more serious injury.
NFL
Sporting News

Why isn't Bears' Justin Fields playing on Thanksgiving vs. the Lions?

Andy Dalton has another chance this season to be the Bears starting quarterback as Justin Fields sits out on Thursday's game vs. the Lions due to a rib injury. During Sunday's Bears game vs. the Ravens, Fields took a hit to his ribs and left the remainder of the game in the third quarter. Fields was further evaluated after the game and on Monday. It was determined that Fields does not have broken ribs, but they are bruised. He was also evaluated for a possible spleen injury.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Owner Made Call to Start Justin Fields, Not Matt Nagy

Report: George McCaskey told Nagy to start Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Matt Nagy had his way, Andy Dalton would’ve remained the Bears’ starting quarterback earlier this season, according to a new report. Per Hub Arkush, the call to name Justin Fields the starter for Week 5 and beyond came from team chairman George McCaskey, and the order went against Nagy’s wishes as head coach.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bear Necessities: Chicago believes Justin Fields could be back for Cardinals game

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. With the Bears anything but contenders at 4-7, the most important thing for the remainder of the 2021 season is the development of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. That took...
NFL
NBC Sports

windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Lions Injury Report: Justin Fields officially out for Chicago

With a short week to prepare for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game, neither the Chicago Bears nor the Detroit Lions had a real practice this week. Instead, each team just held meetings and walk-throughs, so their official injury reports include participation designations based on what they think they would have done. Here’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ MRI reveals new rib injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out early for his team’s Week 12 Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. It was already known that Fields was dealing with a rib injury, though a recent MRI revealed the true extent of the injury, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Hoge's 10 Bears Things: Rest of Season Is About Justin Fields

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Rest of season is about Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are technically only one game behind the Vikings for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC — with two games left to play against Minnesota. They’re also in 14th...
NFL
ClutchPoints

