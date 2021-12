In October the Foothills Bank 4th Ave Branch, in Yuma, celebrated a “Super Hero” theme and teamed up with local comic and game store, Fan Quest, to decorate the branch. Fan Quest owner Diane Hillegass has nurtured lifelong relationships for multiple generations while bringing creativity, resourcefulness, and ingenuity that has led to deep roots in her community. Her goal is to make Fan Quest a fun and safe place for gamers and comic lovers. Diane supports many local nonprofit organizations by holding monthly raffles and annual auctions and because of her community commitment, Diane has won past awards for “Heart of Yuma.”

YUMA, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO