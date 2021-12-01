ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Square, Snowflake, Five Below & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:. Square — The payments company said Wednesday evening that it will change its name to Block. The name change will go into effect on Dec. 10, and...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

3 Technology Stocks To Buy Ahead Of The Holidays

This year has been a busy one for IPOs and the activity is staying strong right through the end of the year. Often times the best time to buy a newly IPOed stock is after the initial quiet period ends and that is no different from the three we have today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowflake#Five Below#New Technologies#After Hours#Block#Streetaccount
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Kohl's, FactSet, Alibaba and Others

Kohl's (KSS) – The retailer's stock rallied 2.8% in the premarket following news that activist investor Engine Capital is urging Kohl's to consider either a sale of the company or a separation of its e-commerce business. Engine Capital has a Kohl's stake of approximately 1%. GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) –...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.81% higher to $2,863.10 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $156.23 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 3.59% to $317.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $66.46 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock surges toward a record after Oppenheimer's Nagel becomes the Street's most bullish analyst

Shares of Home Depot Inc. (hd) hiked up 1.8% toward a record close in afternoon trading Monday, after Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel turned bullish on the home improvement retailer, citing less near-term risks for of cyclical pullback of the home improvement sector. Nagel raised his rating to outperform, after being at perform for the past 15 months. He set a $470 price target for the stock, which makes him the most bullish of the 34 analysts surveyed by FactSet. Nagel said after carefully reevaluating near-term prospects for Home Depot, as well as peer Lowe's Companies (low) he said that while challenges remain, he is now "more confident" that "risks of a significant, transitional-type setback" for home improvement retail have diminished. He also believes underlying demand growth is likely to persist even as COVID-19 pandemic-related tailwinds abate, which should help provide continued "solid, if not outsized" sales and profit growth for both retailers. Home Depot's stock has soared 25.7% over the past three months, while Lowe's shares have climbed 21.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (djia) has slipped 0.4%.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy