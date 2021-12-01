ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nergal Teams Up With John Porter On Groovy New Me And That Man Song And Video “Fight”

By Aly Rowell
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA metal legend Nergal and rock musician John Porter are teaming up for a new track. This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated – in 2017, the pair worked under the moniker Me and That Man and released a record. When that was finished, they parted...

music.mxdwn.com

