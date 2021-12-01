Nergal Teams Up With John Porter On Groovy New Me And That Man Song And Video “Fight”

Foo Fighters lead man Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have teamed up to release a new series of Hanukka songs. These “Hannuka Sessions” will be covering songs from famous Jewish artists. For the second night of Hannuka, Grohl and Kurstin will be covering “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones. Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi of the Ramones are both Jewish, and their song “Blitzkrieg Bop” invokes the name of the German military strategy used in World War II. By interpolating the name of the strategy to invoke the hectic environments of punk shows, they are satirizing the military that was responsible for the killing of their ancestors. In their cover of the song, Grohl and Kurstin stay true to the original upbeat sound of the song. The hard rocking cover has Grohl on the drums and Kurstin on electric guitar and they keep the lyrics all the same, only slightly changing to the chorus to embody Jewish heritage more, with “Hey Ho, Lets Go” being replaced by “Hey Oy, Lets Goy.” In the video performance of the song, the background is adorned with various Jewish imagery, such as the star of David and a Menorah.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO