With apologies to all the great rhyming poets over the history of time, there is only one way to say it. Soccer is bliss for Sophia Lis. “Once you step out on the field all you have is you and your team trying to put out the best you can for 90 minutes or however much time it takes,” the Princeton High senior said. “When you’re playing, nothing else seems to matter. You’re not thinking about school, you’re not thinking of what you have to do after. You’re so focused in the moment of trying to keep your team together and get the outcome you really like.”

TRENTON, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO