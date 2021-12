The government has announced the creation of a new concept aircraft which it says will run on liquid hydrogen and could “one day fly to the other side of the world with zero carbon emissions and just one refuelling stop”.The £15m project has put forward a design for a mid-size passenger aeroplane which will be able to accommodate 279 passengers and fly halfway around the globe without needing to refuel, or anywhere in the world with one refuelling stop, the government said.The project, named “FlyZero”, is funded by the government and was unveiled by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) ahead...

