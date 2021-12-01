ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

30 Spring Instagram Captions You’ll Need as Temps Heat Up

By Annabel Iwegbue
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I’m sure you just looove the freezing-cold temps, awkward family holiday gatherings, and just general winter gloom, we’ll soon have to bid it all farewell once more! It’s wild how every year, we can forget about how outdoor activities and sunshine are, like, actual things, but there’s a whole lotta...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

35 Seriously Cute Captions For Your Sister Snaps On Instagram

The first thing you want to do after snapping the cutest pic with your sister is post it on the 'Gram for everyone to see. The problem is you're in dire need of some cute sister captions for Instagram before you can share it with your followers. Let’s face it, there are so many wonderful things you'd like to say to express how much your sis is the PB to your J. If it were up to you, you'd end up writing a whole novel, but you know your friends don’t have time to read all of that while scrolling through their feed. This is when something sweet and to the point, like these sister quotes for Instagram, will come in clutch.
INTERNET
POPSUGAR

Spruce Up Your Next Christmas Post With One of These Tree-mendous Instagram Caption Ideas

What's Christmas without a Christmas tree? Or better yet, what's a Christmas tree picture without a glowing Instagram caption? Whether you've freshly chopped down a full-bodied balsam fir, decorated a Charlie Brown tree from head to toe, or simply want to capture the look of your Christmas tree in all its glitz and glory, these Christmas tree Instagram captions are here to help make your decor photo merry and bright. Let's face it: almost everyone posts a tree 'gram these days, and a clever Instagram caption push yours just a touch above the rest. From funny captions to punny phrases and, of course, romantic captions to set the magical Christmas scene, there's bound to be a unique Christmas tree caption idea that'll spruce up your feed. Ahead, find 23 witty Christmas tree Instagram captions that are worth trying out on your next pic.
INTERNET
Elite Daily

35 Festive Instagram Captions For Your First Christmas Together As A Couple

Christmas is almost here, folks! Everything about this time of year is magical, from the weather, to the food, to the presents. The one thing that makes it even more special is having someone you love by your side — especially if it's your first Christmas together. There's nothing quite as exciting as bringing your SO home to meet your family, integrating them into your traditions, and of course, taking sweet pictures under the mistletoe, so keep these Instagram captions for your first Christmas together in your back pocket.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Why You'll Soon See More Crypto Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Buckle up; a crypto advertising frenzy is coming on Facebook and Instagram. Meta is changing its hard stance on crypto ads, and, as a result, you'll see more of them across Facebook and Instagram soon. The company has relaxed some of its previous rules in a policy update, making it easy for cryptocurrency companies to advertise on their social media platforms.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Butterflies#Allergies#Weather#Spring Instagram Captions#Ig#Uv
Elite Daily

25 Funny Captions For Finally Posting Your New SO’s Face On Instagram

Ah, the soft launch. Is there anything better than posting not-so-subtle pictures of your significant other in the lead-up to your IG Official relationship announcement? Kidding, but there is a legit reason why the soft launch tends to feel easier than posting about your relationship right off the bat. When you’re keeping things vague (and keeping your partner faceless), there’s less risk involved should things fizzle out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Street.Com

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Features

Instagram has unveiled new features aimed at teen safety on Tuesday. The announcement comes ahead of a congressional testimony from Instagram head Adam Mosseri. "Every day I see the positive impact that Instagram has for young people everywhere. I’m proud that our platform is a place where teens can spend time with the people they care about, explore their interests, and explore who they are,"said Mosseri. "I want to make sure that it stays that way, which means above all keeping them safe on Instagram. We’ll continue doing research, consulting with experts, and testing new concepts to better serve teens."
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
romper.com

You Can Book A Stay In The Grinch's Cave, But You’ll Need 4WD To Get There

Did you ever think the grumpy ol’ Grinch would open up his cave to guests for Christmas? Though it’s not on technically on Mt. Crumpet, the furry curmudgeon’s home seems to have another hideaway in the mountains in South Central Utah and you can rent it out. But you’ll need a hefty duty car to get there... Starting on Dec. 3, Who-ville residents and friends can rent out the 5,700 square-foot two-bedroom cave from the travel rental site Vacasa, so here’s everything you need to know.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: The Only Cashmere Sweater You’ll Need This Fall and Winter

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. The search for the perfect cashmere sweater has, personally speaking, long posed a conundrum as far as balancing price and quality. As a premium material, cashmere pieces naturally cost more than those in cotton or wool but to find something that’s both high quality and competitively priced remains a challenge. At the low end of the...
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

Cardi B just rocked icy silver hair and it’s serving Princess Elsa vibes

After mostly sticking to her signature super dark, black hair, we’re so excited to see that Cardi B has been experimenting with her hair colour lately. The rapper recently gave us an incredible rich, copper hair moment – you know, the most popular colour of 2021 that blew up all over TikTok. And yep, she looked absolutely incredible rocking it. In fact, we hope the copper hair makes an appearance again.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Two Married At First Sight Australia season 6 contestants are engaged

It's been two years since Married At First Sight Australia season 6 aired in 2019, and one couple from the show are now officially engaged. Hooray!. Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli met while taking part in the experiment, appearing to get married on the show. However, MAFSA 'marriages' aren't actually legally binding, meaning this time the couple are finally getting married for real.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian on claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split

Khloé Kardashian has responded to claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split, after a magazine article said they were "not a couple". 24-year-old Kylie and Travis, 30, were first linked in spring 2017, when they were spotted at Coachella. Since then, they welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, before splitting in October 2019.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shares video rescuing sea turtle to Instagram

Gisele Bündchen went from supermodel to superhero after saving a sea turtle tangled in fishing net. Bündchen, 41, posted a video of the rescue to her Instagram on Saturday. "Life is a series of opportunities that appear daily, and we choose what to do with them. Today was no different," she wrote in the post.
ANIMALS
Elite Daily

Every Tea Lover Needs These 45 Captions That'll Fill You With Positivitea

While Ted Lasso may refer to it as “hot, brown water,” tea is your favorite drink. A hot cup of jasmine green or almond oolong tea is not only your go-to source of caffeine, but the perfect way to warm up your insides on a cold day. You even enjoy some delicious iced tea when looking for something sweet and refreshing. As passionate as you are about drinking tea, you definitely need a list of captions for tea lovers in your back pocket.
DRINKS
Cosmopolitan

Holly Willoughby wears the most festive green velvet midi dress

It's officially December - honestly, where has this year gone? - which means that the festive season is well and truly underway. Christmas events are going into the diary like they're going out of fashion and you're not alone if you find yourself looking around for a fun party dress for your work Xmas bash. As though she can read our minds, Holly Willoughby has just gone and served some serious festive fashion inspo on This Morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
zeldadungeon.net

Caption Contest 319: “Eat your vitamins, and one day you’ll be as big as me.”

That’s right, folks! The Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest is back again to make your Monday just a bit more tolerable. We’ve been working through our collection of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity screenshots for the contest over the past few weeks. And while we might put a pause on the AoC images fairly soon, we had to highlight one of the game’s more popular characters, Prince Sidon, before we do so. And, what the heck? Let’s give you all two Sidons for the price of one this week!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy