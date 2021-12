General Motors is running overtime at several of its North American plants this week as the automaker’s access to semiconductor chips continues to improve. Speaking to The Detroit News on Monday, General Motors spokesman Dan Flores said the automaker is “currently seeing a better flow of semiconductors in our supply chain,” with nearly all of its North American plants currently running at regular capacity. A handful of plants are also running weekend overtime shifts, he said.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO