At the end of a long morning talking about water, Adel Hagekhalil called his contemporaries to action — asking them to take a pledge to take water as seriously as he does. “I think we all should take the One Water pledge today,” he said. There was some awkward, disbelieving laughter among the dozens of folks in attendance, but Hagekhalil, the new general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, didn’t so much as wink. “Let’s pledge to One Water today, and every day, to create safe, reliable, resilient water for everyone while protecting the environment and enhancing the quality of life for all.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO