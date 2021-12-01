Walmart Confirms Bad News About PS5 Restock

According to the The Washington Post, there are more than 34,000 dollar stores in the country alone—which is more than all the Walmart, Starbucks, and McDonald's locations combined. Despite the name, however, in many dollar stores, you'll find many products priced higher than a buck. Dollar Tree has maintained its status as one of the last true dollar stores in the U.S. over the past few years, unlike fellow discount chains Dollar General and Family Dollar. In 2019, the company began opening Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer certain items for $3 to $5. But now, Dollar Tree is warning that a major change in pricing is coming to its original concept stores soon as well. Read on to find out how and when the discount chain is planning to hike prices.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO