Walmart Confirms Bad News About PS5 Restock

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of retailers ran PS5 restocks during Cyber Monday, including Walmart, which ran one of the largest restocks on the consumer holiday. As you would expect, the restock came and went in a flash, with the stock selling out fairly instantly. This is due to not only limited supply, but...

comicbook.com

WereDoomedUSA
6d ago

if i find one in store for retail i will buy, if not i guess i can wait till ps6 or 7 wont buy over retail my ps4 is still a awesome system ! my gameboy,n64,nintendo,dreamcast,CD-I, and sega will get ne by until i find a retail one

Jonathan Taylor
6d ago

do yourself a solid buy a decent computer or laptop to game on and be done with the whole ordeal. there should have been system set up to keep scalpers from hogging up the inventory

Robby Leatg
6d ago

if they restock them in a store.. a robot cant buy it and put a limit to one per customer... we can finly buy one but for some reason thay wont

