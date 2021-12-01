ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Top US, EU diplomats to sync up strategy in confronting China

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLawu_0dBXELdL00

The Biden administration is working with the European Union to align their strategies on dealing with China, an effort to project unity between the transatlantic allies in the face of Beijing’s “concerning” behavior, a State Department official said Wednesday.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with her European counterpart, Secretary General Stefano Sannino, in Washington on Thursday as part of the U.S. and E.U. dialogue on China, marking the second group meeting since an earlier discussion was held in May.

Sherman has taken on the role of point person for U.S. foreign policy surrounding China and engagement with Beijing. In July, she became the first senior official to visit mainland China, and has carried out a deliberate travel schedule meant to shore up alliances with Europe and Asian countries in an effort to counter Beijing’s global influence and ambitions.

The focus of the Deputy Secretary’s meeting with Sannino will be to preview the U.S.’s forthcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, the State Department official said in a briefing with reporters, in an effort to better align Washington with Brussels' own, recently released Indo-Pacific strategy.

“They will discuss areas of cooperation and synergies between the strategies,” the official said.

A joint statement is expected to be released following the meeting, which the official said would be “robust” and focused on unity between the U.S. and E.U. and calling out challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“We know we must engage the PRC from a position of strength. That requires working with allies and partners multilaterally and in bilateral frameworks like the discussions this week, because our combined weight is much harder for the PRC to ignore,” the official said.

Areas of confrontation between the U.S. and E.U. with China include economic and technology issues, human rights, multilateralism, disinformation, and security, the official said.

The group will also look to advance areas of cooperation with Beijing, such as on climate change and on issues that are “consequential in the bilateral relationship,” a second State Department official said.

The official said the U.S. has managed in recent months to secure the release of a small number of American citizens who were subject to “coercive exit bans,” withholding the names for privacy reasons, and that the Deputy Secretary raised with Chinese officials the case of every American arbitrarily detained or subject to an exit ban.

“We have had some progress on small but important and persistent concerns in recent months,” the official said.

Another area viewed as a success was President Biden ’s announcement last month tha the U.S. and China would implement a media access agreement, following a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The agreement allows U.S. journalists back into China who previously had their visas revoked, and extends visas for Chinese journalists in the U.S. for up to a year.

Following the U.S. and E.U. dialogue, Sherman and Sannino will give virtual remarks on Friday to the Brookings Institution on transatlantic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Comments / 0

Related
newsitem.com

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic...
SPORTS
KESQ

China threatens the US with retaliation over diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

China has threatened the Biden administration with retaliation over its decision to impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, warning the move could harm bilateral relations. The Biden administration said Monday it would not send an official United States delegation to the Beijing Winter Games as...
SPORTS
AFP

Beijing warns US will 'pay the price' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China warned on Tuesday the United States would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns. The US move -- which stopped short of preventing athletes from attending -- comes after Washington spent months wrangling over what position to take on the Games, beginning in February next year, over what it has termed China's "genocide" of the Uyghur minority. The move drew fiery opposition from Beijing, which threatened unspecified countermeasures, warning the US would "pay the price for its wrongdoing". "Stay tuned," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily press briefing.
SPORTS
Deadline

China Says U.S. Will “Pay A Price” For Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics; Australia Joins Protest; NBC Caught In The Middle

UPDATED: One day after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would not send diplomats to the Beijing Olympics in February, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded. “The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts,” Zhao said at a press conference. “Let’s all wait and see.” The U.S. boycott is tied to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” against the minority Uyghur population in Xinjiang. “Out of ideological bias and based on lies and rumors, the U.S. is trying to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. This will only expose its sinister intention and further erode its moral authority and...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

China threatens “firm countermeasures” as White House pledges to boycott Beijing Olympics

Joining a global chorus of calls for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Biden administration announced on Monday that no US government officials will be attending the global sporting event to be held in China in February, it has been reported.The Biden administration’s pullout is meant to send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of US athletes, CNN reported, early on Monday citing multiple White House sources. The move was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki later in the day.“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic...
SPORTS
Vanity Fair

Biden’s War With China Is Getting Sticky for U.S. Billionaires

There had already been calls for the United States to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics over China’s record on human rights, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and on its Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after the tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault and promptly disappeared from the public eye, triggering international outcry and concern for the Olympian and Wimbledon champion’s safety. “It’s something we are considering,” Joe Biden told reporters in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Wendy Sherman
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
KRMG

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that Australia will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s...
SPORTS
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Eu#The European Union#E U#Asian#The State Department
Times and Democrat

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics; remembering Bob Dole; plus more top news

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Beijing ‘hunts’ Taiwan citizens overseas, gets hundreds sent to China: report

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China makes a point of ‘hunting’ citizens of democratic Taiwan held on criminal charges around the world and insisting they be extradited to the People’s Republic of China, which has never controlled Taiwan, a rights group said on Monday.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Business Insider

Russia's top diplomat accuses the US and NATO of risking a 'nightmare scenario of military confrontation' amid tensions over Ukraine

Sergey Lavrov accused the US of risking a "nightmare scenario" in Europe. The top Russian diplomat said NATO was "irresponsibly" expanding its military infrastucture toward Rusisa. Meanwhile, NATO has expressed concerns Russia is on the verge of invading Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday accused the US and...
MILITARY
Reuters

China property debt crisis puts founders on spot

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s property magnates face a choice between giving up control or risking insolvency as the industry’s liquidity crisis deepens. It’s a marked contrast to previous crunches, when founder-chairs mostly came up with ways to cling to their controlling stakes. Developer Agile (3383.HK) highlighted...
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

405K+
Followers
48K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy