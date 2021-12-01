ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County officials looking to test wastewater for omicron variant

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Orange County said they’re working on a way to test wastewater for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

But even when the test is complete, it may not have a quick turnaround.

Utilities department officials said the variant has more mutations than past ones have had, meaning getting answers may take longer.

County Mayor Jerry Demings said they’re getting a test ready that will be able to detect whether or not the omicron variant is showing up in Orange County wastewater.

The utilities department said it’s been working since May conducting tests that help the county determine where the highest spread is, and ultimately, where to put vaccination locations and testing sites.

There’s no timeline on when the specific variant test will be made available.

Coronavirus: Should you wait to get a booster until there’s an omicron-specific shot?

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

