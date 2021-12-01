ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Seniors lead protest for abortion rights in Frederick

By Mikayla Newton
 6 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Today, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority heard from attorneys regarding Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion signaling it would uphold the case and may overturn Roe v Wade.

It may be one of the most important cases that could redefine reproductive rights across the U.S. A group of senior citizens hit the streets Frederick hit the streets to protest in favor of abortion rights.

“We’re doing it for our granddaughters, for our great-granddaughters and their friends,” said protester Alice Haber.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi solicitor general argued to the Supreme Court that abortion cases ‘haunt our country.’

The protesters want to bring awareness to what’s going on and encourage other seniors to do the same.

“We are very concerned with what is occurring in America and we are doing this for future generations,” said protester Cindy Abbott.

If Roe v Wade is overturned or weakened, millions of people across the country would be affected.

