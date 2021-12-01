ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aaron Carter Breaks Up With Melanie Martin: She's Moving to Vegas With a 90 Day Fiance Star!

By Simon Delott
The Hollywood Gossip
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don't often say this about celebrities, but ... Aaron Carter has had a pitiable life in many ways. Child stars often have a hard time, both when it comes to coping with adulthood and dealing with their families. Aaron isn't just no exception -- he is a grim...

www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 107.9

Aaron Carter Splits With Fiancee A Week After The Birth Of Their Child

In relationship news, Aaron Carter and his fiancee Melanie Martin have called it quits one week after welcoming their baby boy Prince. Aaron confirmed the breakup via Twitter on Tuesday. “I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life,” tweeted Carter about the breakup. I’ve never felt more devastated and […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Ronald Smith Claps Back at Tiffany Franco’s ‘Manipulative’ Claims: ‘Just Accept It’s Over’

Two sides to every story. Ronald Smith clapped back at estranged wife Tiffany Franco after the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum made some serious claims about his behavior. The back-and-forth started after Smith made his relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fraser Instagram official earlier this month. The South Africa native, 30, shared another sweet tribute to Fraser on Wednesday, November 24.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Carter
Person
Prince
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Put Ex-Friend Jojo On Blast With A Fired-Up Rant

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is in the news again after her ex-best friend Jojo spoke out against her to fans. Jojo revealed she’s no longer close with Deem because of what she says was her bad behavior as a friend, and those who thought Angela would not clap back in some way haven't been paying attention. After a period of silence, Deem spoke out about her former friend and had some bold accusations to make regarding Jojo and her time on the TLC series.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

What's Really Going on After Aaron Carter Accused Brother Nick of Trying to Put Him Under Conservatorship

In the midst of coping with heartbreak, Aaron Carter appears to be dealing with family drama as well. Just one week after the 33-year-old singer and his fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed their baby boy, Prince, the two decided to call it quits. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Aaron shared the breakup news on social media and also accused his ex of betraying him by communicating with his estranged family members, including his twin sister Angel Conrad. While Aaron didn't disclose if Melanie was in contact with his brother Nick Carter, he did reference their tumultuous relationship in several tweets. "I was deceived and lied...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiancee#Las Vegas
wfav951.com

Aaron Carter Is Back With Fiancee After CPS Call Is Made

Aaron Carter is back with his fiancée and the mother of his child, Melanie Martin, after a call to Child Protective Services was made. According to report from TMZ on Monday (December 6th), Aaron told the outlet that he's trying to work things out with Martin for the sake of their family, but is also hurt by Martin being in touch with his estranged family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: Peacing Out of Sister Wives Also!?

Janelle Brown is, once again, on the move. This time, however, her destination is unknown. The veteran Sister Wives star, who told followers several weeks ago that she had moved into an RV on the family's Coyote Pass property, explained on Sunday that she simply can't stay there. Not with...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Aaron Carter alleges he's trapped in his bedroom: 'My ex will not leave my house'

Aaron Carter claims he is "trapped" in his bedroom because his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin "will not leave" his house. The 33-year-old singer announced on social media this week that he and Melanie had called off their engagement just days after they became parents to son Prince Lyric, whom they welcomed into the world last week.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter Paces In His Driveway On A Phone Call After Split From Fiancée Melanie Martin

Hours after Aaron Carter broke up with Melanie Martin and accused her of speaking to his estranged family ‘behind my back,’ he was spotted pacing outside his home. Aaron Carter was deep in conversation on Tuesday morning (Nov. 30). Hours earlier, Aaron, 33, went on a tweetstorm in which he announced that he and Melanie Martin – his fiancée and mother of his week-old son – had “decided to go our separate ways.” Aaron also accused his former love of “lying to me the whole time” by communicating with his twin sister, Angel Conrad (nCarter, and the rest of his estranged family. It’s unclear who Aaron was communicating while he paced around his driveway. In the photos taken of the “I Want Candy” singer, Aaron stood outside his home in a pair of white sweatpants (with the word “LOVE” written on one leg in pink) and a black sweater. Though Aaron remembered to put on his giant watch, he conducted this call without any shoes and walked around his driveway in his socks.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Weighs in on Fellow Wife's Anger Toward Kody Brown

Sister Wives season 16 premieres on Nov. 21 on TLC and the clips from the opening episodes show that the Brown family is at its breaking point. InTouch Weekly featured a clip that showed Robyn Brown offering understanding to fellow wife Christine Brown, who is at her breaking point with husband Kody Brown. "Christine is upset. I understand it," Robyn explains, citing COVID restrictions as a strain on the family. "It's scary, it's been absolutely scary, what our family culture is looking like because we are not spending time together."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy