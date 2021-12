LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - LAS has these 2 pups up for adoption!. Hi! My name is Amelia and I am a 2-year-old pit mix. I love to be around people all the time and my hugs are legendary. They will make you smile. I also have lots of friends here at the shelter too. Us girls love to sunbathe and stretch out our toes in the sunlight. I also love to go on long walks and I also love to sniff everything. I sit pretty when I ask for treats and I adore pets that when you stop I will put my hand out to ask for more. My people here at the shelter have made sure that I am up to date on all of my shots they even included a microchip so you know I will come back home if I wonder off to far. I have also been spayed and I was also given a flea and tick treatment. Come by and say hi or take me out on doggie day out.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO