Jeff Hardy On Why He Was Released From WWE In 2003

By Josh Foster
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy has achieved massive success with WWE, and he’s had several runs with the company throughout his career. In 2003 Hardy was released from WWE after he refused to go to rehab, and during an appearance on Broken Skull Sessions he opened up about the issues that led to his...

culturedvultures.com

Jeff Hardy: The MVP Of WWE Survivor Series 2021

Survivor Series has been synonymous with young talent showcasing their full potential: Randy Orton’s breakout performance as the 2003/5 sole survivor, Keith Lee’s face-off against Roman Reigns in 2019, and, of course, the debut of The Rock in 1996. But at the 2021 edition of the annual Survivor Series event, an unlikely hero in Jeff Hardy stood tall as part of the men’s traditional elimination match, even in defeat.
ClutchPoints

Jeff Hardy looks back on all-time classic WWE feud with Undertaker

Jeff Hardy had quite the rivalry with Undertaker in the WWE. The wrestlers found themselves competing against each other in a ladder match back in 2002. Jeff Hardy spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport where they discussed a variety of topics including Undertaker and WWE. Hardy was happy to look back on the rivalry.
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Calls Out Roman Reigns For Dream Match

Jeff Hardy is calling out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. As seen in the extra below from the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode with Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Hardy was asked about who he would love to have a match with.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Update – Matt Hardy Confirms His Brother Is Home & Doing Okay

As we reported last night here on eWn, Jeff Hardy was sent home from WWE’s weekend live events tour. During a match on Saturday night in Edinburg, Texas, Jeff Hardy appeared sluggish during a six-man tag match and exited through the crowd. He went on to miss Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas after he was sent home by WWE officials.
411mania.com

Jeff Hardy Says His Ladder Match with The Undertaker Was ‘A Miracle’

As we Talksport, Jeff Hardy spoke about his ladder match with the Undertaker from an episode of RAW in 2002 and called it a ‘miracle.’. He said: “It was weird because ladders were like, my thing at the time. My big thing from the other TLC matches and whatnot. So for ‘Taker to do that for me was just huge for me in general, especially for my solo career without Matt, it just did wonders for me. Just putting together sports with the Undertaker… One of my fondest memories was getting on his Harley [Davidson] out there and pretending I was doing a nac nac on a dirtbike and that p***** him off and he came after me [laughs]. The whole story of the underdog versus the man and the legend, but he couldn’t keep the underdog down no matter what he did to me and then the sign of respect at the end and me collapsing as RAW goes off the air with me looking at my hand like ‘did that really just happen?’ It was a miracle. Yeah, everyone was very pleased. I don’t know if we got the standing ovation, I think we might have, but everyone was very pleased with the match and it was very deserving.“
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
411mania.com

Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show

Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother Jeff, saying that he is at his home and doing “okay.” As reported last night, Jeff Hardy was sent home from the road by WWE and missed Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas after he appeared sluggish during his six-man tag match on Saturday in Edinburg and ultimately left through the crowd after making a hot tag.
PWMania

Bully Ray Comments On Jeff Hardy Being Sent Home By WWE

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a “rough night.”. During Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray addressed the matter:. “Listen, complete speculation as to why Hardy decided to go home, leave. You never know. Life on the road is difficult,...
ClutchPoints

Jeff Hardy reveals his bonkers last 2 bucket list desires

Jeff Hardy has some lofty goals for his wrestling career. He has some big plans and hopes the WWE will be on board. Jeff Hardy wants one final championship run in the WWE. This seems like quite the lofty goal before his career comes to an end. He recently spoke...
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Recalls “Terrifying” SWAT Raid On His Home

Jeff Hardy says one moment stands out as the lowest in his tumultuous life and career in professional wrestling. But he says it also proved to be a turning point that led to better days. Hardy was arrested after a SWAT team raided his home in 2009. It happened just...
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre steal the show

Hello and welcome to the Friday Night SmackDown report. The blue show was outnumbered by the Survivor Series, but the Tribal Chief stood up and tonight a special Battle Royal will decide his next challenger. In the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, everything is ready, at the keyboard your SimoneSian, we can begin.
Jeff Hardy takes on Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin has been having a laugh at just about everybody’s expense. The joke was on him, however, when Jeff Hardy hit him with a Twist of Fate to end the latest episode of “Happy Talk.”. What will happen when The Charismatic Enigma goes one-on-one with Happy Corbin, next Friday...
