ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Milam and Greene + Tèo Gelato Make Vanilla Bourbon Gelato

By Johnnie De La Garza
flicksandfood.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilam and Greene Whiskey and Tèo Gelato Release Handmade Vanilla Bourbon Italian-style Gelato in Texas. Milam and Greene Whiskey is pleased to share the news that Teo Gelato has released new flavors made with its bourbon. The new bourbon flavored gelato is available in Central Market stores throughout Texas....

flicksandfood.com

Comments / 0

Related
advancedmixology.com

Ginger Pear Bourbon Recipe

Everyone is very quick to consider apples and pumpkins, especially for their liquor drinks when it comes to fall fruits. But did you know that pears are also good to be used for cocktails, especially if bourbon and added with a splash of ginger flavor? This recipe demonstrates just how good that combination is!
FOOD & DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Milam & Greene Triple Cask Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Milam & Greene. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
marthastewart.com

How to Make Vanilla Extract at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're making a humble batch of cookies or a complex layer cake, vanilla extract likely appears on the list of required ingredients. The pantry staple is commonly used in small amounts, but it imparts a rich flavor that most desserts wouldn't be the same without. "Vanilla is one of the most important ingredients to make sure your dish tastes great," says Branin Lane, global vice president of Nielsen-Massey Vanillas. "It not only provides delicious flavor but enhances and balances the flavors of all the ingredients." Despite being a baking necessity, pure vanilla extract isn't cheap. "Making your own is a resourceful way to get the most mileage from any used vanilla beans," says Odette Williams, author of Simple Cake ($13.99, amazon.com). And you only need two ingredients to make vanilla extract at home: vanilla beans and vodka. Ahead, we're explaining the basics behind making this timeless ingredient to use it in your own baked goods or gift it to loved ones.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
leitesculinaria.com

Apple Spiced Bourbon Toddies

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Apple spiced bourbon toddies are a quintessential cold-weather bevvie. Warm cider, a touch of spice, and a solid glug of bourbon will warm you from the cockles out. Perfect for when the evenings start to get a little nippy.
FOOD & DRINKS
halfbakedharvest.com

Cinnamon Bourbon Fizz.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Celebrate the season with this Cinnamon Bourbon Fizz – the perfect cozy winter cocktail. Homemade cinnamon honey syrup, mixed with warming bourbon, lemon, and bitters, then topped off with bubbly water. Made extra sweet and special with Aperol, for a festive and delicious holiday cocktail. Perfect for upcoming Christmas parties with family and friends…or on a cold night in with a loved one.
RECIPES
visitowensboro.com

Green River Distilling Co. named one of Top 10 Bourbon Tours in KY

When it comes to the best bourbon tours in Kentucky, Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. ranks at the top of the list. According to The Travel – a blog that covers travel-related topics across the entire globe – Green River Distilling is one of the top 10 bourbon distilleries in the entire state to visit.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Italian#Central Market#Milam Greene Whiskey#Belgian#Milam Greene
lanereport.com

Bourbon Recipe: Kentucky Bee

The two B’s in Kentucky usually mean basketball and bourbon. In this cocktail, the “B” in basketball is replaced by Bee’s, or more importantly honey from a bee. The Kentucky Bee is sure to “B” a favorite this holiday season. INGREDIENTS:. 2 oz. Bourbon. 0.5 oz. Aperol. 0.5 oz. Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
advancedmixology.com

Cranberry Maple Bourbon Recipe

This is a cocktail recipe for anyone who loves the festive flavors of Thanksgiving. These ingredients are all available at your local grocery store or liquor store, and they make a fantastic combination together. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. ½ oz. Fresh lime juice. 3 oz. Ginger ale (or Sprite) 1½...
FOOD & DRINKS
flicksandfood.com

The Hayden Celebrates with Dec 26th Brunch Party

The Hayden Diner is Having a Day After Christmas Pajama Brunch Party. The Hayden, a San Antonio diner, located at 4025 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209, will host a Day After Christmas Pajama Brunch Party on Sunday, December 26th from 9am-3pm. Customers are encouraged to wear their slippers, matching...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Blade

Dinner for One: Confetti Corn Cakes

‘Tis the season to be festive. And how much more festive can your dinner get than to be decorated with ornament-like flecks of red, green, and yellow peppers and tidbits of corn that are merry and bright?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
flicksandfood.com

Holi dine on the River Walk a Culinary Adventure Tour

Holi dine on the River Walk Culinary Adventure Tours in San Antonio is Gearing Up for Their 2nd Tour. As the dedicated food and drink writer for the River Walk, Kimberly is excited to take tourists and locals alike on an adventure that explores the sparkling River Walk and its mouthwatering delights. Events include introductions from each venue’s chefs/owners. Although these two ticketed events kick off the tour offerings, she hopes to be curating many more River Walk Culinary Adventures in the future and is also offering specially-curated tours for private parties.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Summit Daily News

True Blue Coffee & Gelato opens in Dillon

The people behind the Frisco Trading Post, Copper Mountain Mercantile and Everything Colorado are now venturing into the food business with True Blue Coffee & Gelato, a small shop in the Dillon Ridge Shopping Center near Jimmy John’s. True Blue, along with the three retail stores, is co-owned by Graeme...
DILLON, CO
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cold night, hot vanilla

Imagine my disappointment when I discovered last night that I’m not the only person who makes hot vanilla. I thought for sure I made up this well-loved family recipe, but alas, Google has yet again dashed my dreams. As soon as we see the first snowflake, I love to put...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Teas

Legendary basketball player Scottie Pippen is venturing into the creation of beverages with DIGITS Bourbon Barrel Aged Tea created with Smith Teamaker. Launching soon, this Bourbon-inspired tea is ready to be steeped and enjoyed on its own or spiked with whiskey. This blend of tea is made with three full-leaf black teas (Assam, Ceylon, and Keemun Chinese black tea) that pay tribute to Pippen's own love of black tea.
DRINKS
PhillyBite

Where to Eat Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania

For an authentic hot dog experience, you must head to Philadelphia. The City is home to some of the best dog stands in the country, including Anthony's Grub in South Philly and The Original Hot Dog Factory. See Best Hot Dogs in Philadelphia. Yocco's Hot Dogs - Allentown. While you're...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy