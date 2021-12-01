ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Love, Art, And Politics Intertwined

By Charlotte Kent
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Above the door of the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art, a stained-glass window reads: “Sailors’ Snug Harbor / For aged, derelict and worn out sailors.” Nevertheless, respect and concern are the foundation for the 83-acre rest home endowed by Robert Richard Randall....

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

Art for All: Affordable Art Prints From 10 Artists We Love

If you enjoy home tours as much as we do, you’ve probably noticed a theme in many of the spaces you’re drawn to⁠: Artwork. The artwork that individuals put on their walls can make or break their space. Oftentimes, sourcing art is also one of the most daunting home decoration...
DESIGN
glasstire.com

Pop Goes Political: Pop Crítico at the Blanton Museum of Art

Portraits of military men are quite predictable. The stance, the pose, the soldierly medals pinned to their chests — the trappings of status are easy to recognize, and the unspoken gravitas of it all becomes part of the portrait’s implicit social text. “This,” such portrait tradition would seem to say, “was a really important man who did really important things.”
MUSEUMS
wgbh.org

Arts This Week: Portraits of the changing face of love

This week, GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen recommends three explorations of love. “Love Stories from the National Portrait Gallery, London,” on view at the Worcester Art Museum through March 13. With London’s National Portrait Gallery is closed for renovations, 100 works from its renowned collection have been sent on...
WORCESTER, MA
udallas.edu

A Love for Art and a Spirit of Curiosity

I am the managing director and GM at Deloitte Digital, heading the firm's advertising agency offering in the U.S. and building a new agency model that lives at the intersection of creativity and consulting. My career journey rising in the ranks didn't come with the same pedigree as my peers (no MBA, no advertising degree), yet I have a superpower that most don't: the ability to bring compelling storytelling to business transformation – a skill that’s born of my English degree from the University of Dallas.
IRVING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Holten
Hyperallergic

The Many Faces of Gillian Wearing

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». It’s hard to imagine artwork more radically transformed by the current social climate than Gillian Wearing’s, and not only because Wearing Masks, the subtitle of a survey now on view at the Guggenheim Museum, invokes the insanely divisive politics of face coverings during COVID-19. Twenty-five years ago, Wearing began enlisting volunteers in projects of soul-baring exposure. The photo-based work that resulted is often very dark, and sometimes — even more discomfiting — sort of funny. Always, it flies in the face of the currently widespread insistence, so deftly analyzed by Maggie Nelson in her latest book, On Freedom, that art undertake vigilant care for the dignity and wellbeing of subjects and viewers alike. True, the participants in Wearing’s work are often concealed by masks — moreover, she has increasingly turned the focus on herself, a subject from early on. Regardless of which way the camera is pointing, she shows a lively — and altogether merciless — interest in how people choose to tell their own stories. Under the current circumstances, that feels mightily bold, and highly salutary.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Best of 2021: Our Top 10 New York City Art Shows

These are the shows that Hyperallergic’s critics, both staff and contributors thought were the most compelling of the year. Thought it was a year of tentative venturing back out into the open to look at artwork in person, the production wasn’t tentative at all. The city brought shows to life that will be talked about for years to come. —Seph Rodney.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Whirling, Spiritual Abstraction of June Edmonds

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LOS ANGELES — In sacred geometry, the “vesica piscis” symbol describes the almond shape nestled between two overlapping identical circles. The symbol, one of the oldest in the world, recurs across all cultures and faiths, and pops up frequently in religious paintings, architecture, and nature. It is often associated with divine femininity, birth, spiritual crossroads, sexuality, and unity. In Christianity, the fish-like shape represents Jesus of Nazareth. For the ancient Greeks and Romans, the circles corresponded to their mythological goddesses, Aphrodite and Venus. In more esoteric readings, the almond shape symbolizes a portal to the universe and/or a higher power. No matter the context, what’s fascinating about the vesica piscis is that it involves a joining of two or more energies that results in the creation of a third source, a door that leads to another realm, and by extension, a different way of being.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

A Food-Obsessed Frolic Through Western Art History

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The artist François Boucher knew how to use food as a ruse. The Rococo master’s 1746 painting “Pensent-ils au raisin? (Are They Thinking about the Grapes?)” presents a tempting scene of consumption. Lounging amid goats and sheep under feathery trees, a young lady in a blush-colored gown extends a single grape towards her shepherd-lover’s mouth. The grape is the exact hue of her own flesh, and the shepherd’s fingers gently cradle the bunch that she dangles over her lap. The work’s now-famous title — later immortalized in a widely circulated print by Jacques Philippe Le Bas — reflects Boucher’s winking, playful sensuality. After all, who would be worried about grapes, or any other food, at a seductive moment like this?
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Love Letters#Arts Journalism#Hyperallergic#Newhouse#Roots Anchors
ARTnews

Met, Studio Museum in Harlem Partner to Oversee Vast Archive of James Van Der Zee’s Photography

The Studio Museum in Harlem has long been the keeper of many hidden gems, including an archive devoted to James Van Der Zee, who shook up photography with his studio portraits of Black New Yorkers. Having held the archive for decades, the Studio Museum will now partner with another institution further downtown, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to steward 20,000 prints and 30,000 negatives by the artist, as well as ephemera and photo equipment. As part of the landmark partnership which will likely change the way Van Der Zee’s work is seen and studied, the Met is now a co-owner of...
MUSEUMS
St. Louis American

When roc &roll and hip-hop intertwine

Nov. 17th marked 29 years the punk rock-rap band Midwest Avengers has professionally been making music, mainly performing and doing shows. John Harrington, one of the group’s co-founding members, said in the 1990s, he and the other original members went to many house parties, beatboxed, breakdanced and rapped. They decided on the name Midwest Avengers because they represent the midwest and come with a vengeance. He said at the time, St. Louis wasn’t receiving a lot of attention, especially nationally, for its hip-hop, as this was years before Nelly appeared on the scene and put the city on the map. Since then, they have been touring, playing shows, and releasing new music.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theartofeducation.edu

An Art Teacher’s Love Letter to Cardboard: 12 Uses for Cardboard

You know that feeling—you stare across the room at a piece of cardboard, and your brain starts considering all the possibilities. Others may see cardboard as something to throw out or recycle, but we see potential as art teachers. There are many reasons why art teachers use this plentiful material with students. These reasons can spark creativity and critical thinking that lead to a whole host of unique artmaking experiences.
DESIGN
cultureowl.com

BUY ART YOU LOVE AND MAKE IT AN INVESTMENT

You can’t go wrong if you admire the piece you acquired every time you enter the room. How the art makes you feel is the most important consideration. If you have spent money on a piece, you should have an emotional connection to it already and it’s quite possible that over time you will find new elements in the piece that will make that connection even stronger.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
hngnews.com

Arts And Entertainment

Sometimes, on a gray day during the shoulder season, a phone call from a friend can be just the thing. Yesterday, Kris Millgate’s familiar, th…. Cast, crew of Poynette High School’s December 1967 production “12 Angry Jurors” reunites after 54 years. After 54 years, cast members, as well as a...
POYNETTE, WI
Hyperallergic

This Gallery Is Dedicated to the Aesthetic Joys of Rust

MANCHESTER, England — A red-brick Edwardian church on a leafy residential street might not look like the natural destination for contemporary art treasure. But head down the stairs and into its basement and you’ll find Rust: The Art Gallery, the world’s first gallery dedicated entirely to — you guessed it — the aesthetic joy of rust.
VISUAL ART
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Art In Bloom

The journey artist Ashley Carlson has chosen to travel is lined by flowers. Blossoms of every kind are a frequent topic of her art. A graphic artist by day, Carlson continues her journey into the off-business hours creating prints, paintings, calendars, and ornaments. It is a journey of joy and self-discovery, intensifying over the pandemic, when Carlson found herself more isolated at her home, her only outings taking her out into nature. Her inspiration from the natural world then made it onto canvas.
VISUAL ART
Pantagraph

Blood & Metal Chainmaille Art: A Labor of Love

EUREKA – Ashley Welker has long loved the Renaissance and the medieval era. She has a particular fascination for chainmaille, the armor knights wore. “I was always intrigued by the concept and how it can be so strong,” she said. Following her curiosity, three years ago she started teaching herself...
EUREKA, IL
SFStation.com

The Art of the Brick

The Art of the Brick, a global touring exhibition rated by CNN as one of the world's "Must See Exhibitions," is the world's most popular display of LEGO® art. Marvel at a critically acclaimed collection by artist Nathan Sawaya made with millions of LEGO bricks.
DESIGN
raleighmag.com

Fashion As Art

For creative Bryan Costello, style is just as much an art form as his interior design projects. Kernersville-bred, Raleigh-based freelance interiors and art director Bryan Costello’s creative chops extend far beyond his day job. Beyond helping people create meaningful spaces—painting, curating art collections and working with all kinds of makers—he says, “I obsess over furniture; I stay up too late; I treat clothing like art; I watch feel-good television; I have anxiety; I eat pasta; and, more than anything, I love talking with people about what makes them feel happy and free.” Pretty much #goals. He also really digs his sweetheart Donna and their beagle, Noche. … And on that “clothing like art thing” note: hence why he’s the quintessential subject for our latest Signature Style. His wardrobe and vision are but its own exercise in creative freedom and artistic expression. Here, we scoop his style. @c_o_s_t_e_l_l_o.
RALEIGH, NC
Hyperallergic

Jonathan Feldschuh’s Visions of a Subatomic World

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Something like magnetic attraction joins certain descriptions to certain artists. Thus “gestural painter” attaches to Jonathan Feldschuh with automatic ease. How else would you label a painter whose images are the swerving, skidding traces of a wide brush wielded with virtuosic vitality? Feldschuh is a gestural painter, no doubt, and yet this readymade phrase is laden with implications that can lead us astray. Not every geometric abstractionist in the years between the World Wars was a utopian, like Piet Mondrian, nor do brushy bursts of energy always put personality on display, as they do in the early paintings of Joan Mitchell. When Feldschuh sends his brush careening over the surface, he is reaching for something beyond himself.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy