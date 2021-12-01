ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County man convicted of sexual battery

By Emma Riley
 6 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Jackson County jury deliberated 30 minutes before returning a guilty verdict in a sexual battery case.

Buckie O’neil Barnes

Buckie O’neil Barnes, 32, was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old.

The State Attorney’s Office said Barnes sexually abused the child.

The case was investigated by the Sneads Police Department and the Child Advocacy Center.

Barnes also faces charges of lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, and child abuse.

He faces possible life in prison and the sentencing is set for January 20.

