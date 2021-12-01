Why We Need Prizes for Digital Art

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». It’s hard to imagine artwork more radically transformed by the current social climate than Gillian Wearing’s, and not only because Wearing Masks, the subtitle of a survey now on view at the Guggenheim Museum, invokes the insanely divisive politics of face coverings during COVID-19. Twenty-five years ago, Wearing began enlisting volunteers in projects of soul-baring exposure. The photo-based work that resulted is often very dark, and sometimes — even more discomfiting — sort of funny. Always, it flies in the face of the currently widespread insistence, so deftly analyzed by Maggie Nelson in her latest book, On Freedom, that art undertake vigilant care for the dignity and wellbeing of subjects and viewers alike. True, the participants in Wearing’s work are often concealed by masks — moreover, she has increasingly turned the focus on herself, a subject from early on. Regardless of which way the camera is pointing, she shows a lively — and altogether merciless — interest in how people choose to tell their own stories. Under the current circumstances, that feels mightily bold, and highly salutary.

