FORT WORTH, Texas — The chief executive officer of Fort Worth-based American Airlines is stepping down next year, the airline announced Tuesday morning. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker will retire on March 31. He will be succeeded by Robert Isom, who is currently the president of American. Isom also will join the airline’s board of directors on that same date, and Parker will continue to serve as chairman of American’s board, the company said in a news release.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO