Not Quite the Wifredo Lam Show That’s Needed Now

"Structural film" denotes works, generally made between the mid-'60s and mid-'70s, whose shapes were often predetermined and which subordinated content to form. Perhaps the greatest example of the movement is Michael Snow's Wavelength (1967), sometimes described as "a 45-minute zoom on a painting across a loft," but more precisely as a minimalist exploration of the cinematic relations between time, space, narrative, and even color. The zoom appears uninterrupted, but ellipses are evident in changes in light through the window (in fact, a whole week passes). Over the course of that edited zoom, someone plays "Strawberry Fields Forever" on a record player, a man collapses, and a woman calls an ambulance. Sometimes the zoom is superimposed with footage of earlier or later in the film. The color grading occasionally changes, altering the mood with it. Little actually happens, but precisely for that reason, everything that does is imbued with significance. And Wavelength is only the tip of the iceberg that is Snow's work. Anthology Film Archives' complete retrospective of the Canadian director is a chance to rediscover what remains vital about structural film.

