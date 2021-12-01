ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron Variant Detected In US

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant has now been detected in the United...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 11

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13newsnow.com

Yes, the symptoms of the omicron variant are similar to other strains of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in more than a dozen states so far, but it has yet to be found in North Carolina or South Carolina. Health experts say that's likely to change, but there are still a lot of unknowns about the new variant. Doctors believe omicron has similar aspects to the other variants we've seen, including the more-contagious delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
rocketcitynow.com

LIST: Where have omicron cases been confirmed in the US?

Scientists around the world are working to learn more about the omicron variant of COVID-19. The variant, found in nearly 40 countries, was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in several states have confirmed their own cases of the variant. What do we know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Disease Control#Cbs2
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant,...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Boston

88,968 Total Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported In Massachusetts, Which Is 1.8% Of Vaccinated People

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 11,321 this week. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. Over the last week, there were about 28,000 COVID cases reported in the state. The total number of vaccinated people who have reported getting coronavirus is now 88,968, which is 1.8% of the 4.9 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 6,610 breakthrough cases to bring the cumulative count to 77,647. Of the breakthrough cases, a total of 2,716 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 2,443 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.05% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 647 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 586 total deaths last week. This marks 0.01% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

What Are The Most Common Symptoms Of The Omicron Variant Right Now?

World health leaders are warning that omicron, the new COVID variant discovered in late November, could cause a global surge in new cases with “severe consequences.” Researchers around the world are working tirelessly to learn everything they can about this newest iteration of the virus, which boasts a “Frankenstein mix” of mutations, including more than 30 on the all-important spike protein.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

6 Dead After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Taiwan

At least 6 people have died in Taiwan after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a health official. Chuang Jen-Hsiang, a spokesperson for the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Tuesday that among the deceased, the youngest patient was an 18-year-old woman. The six people were reported to have died following vaccination. The deaths were reported Monday, reported Taiwan News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN TV

Dr. Arwady says Chicago facing ‘very significant’ COVID-19 surge as Omicron variant arrives

CHICAGO — The new omicron variant hasn’t been detected in the city of Chicago yet, but states around the Midwest are seeing a surge in cases with cold weather. Dr. Allison Arwady says she prefers the idea of vaccination requirements rather than shutdowns and capacity restrictions, but one significant restaurant association disagrees. Health officials, however, anticipated the omicron variant’s arrival in Illinois sometime soon.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy