Omicron Variant Detected In US

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 11,321 this week. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. Over the last week, there were about 28,000 COVID cases reported in the state. The total number of vaccinated people who have reported getting coronavirus is now 88,968, which is 1.8% of the 4.9 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 6,610 breakthrough cases to bring the cumulative count to 77,647. Of the breakthrough cases, a total of 2,716 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 2,443 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.05% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 647 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 586 total deaths last week. This marks 0.01% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO