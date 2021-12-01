ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Reserve Can't Be Sure Inflation Will Ease in 2022, Prices 'Higher' Than Expected

By Aaron McDade
 6 days ago
Jerome Powell told a House committee Wednesday it's not possible to be sure when inflation will improve, but the pandemic fading would make it more...

CNBC

Inside the Federal Reserve's fight to control inflation

In 2021, inflation rose at a rate not seen in more than three decades. Congress gave the Federal Reserve a mandate to maintain stable prices. The bank, with its power to lend and set interest rates, is getting a test in the form of a snarled supply chain and a world continuing to recover from the Covid pandemic. As a result, economists across the spectrum wonder if the Fed can control this bout of price spikes.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed, the former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, predicted inflation will likely continue into 2022 despite the Federal Reserve potentially hiking interest rates twice next year. Goodspeed joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss high consumer prices, arguing even two rate cuts may not "cut it" as the economy continues to grapple with supply chain and labor force shortages.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fed is widely seen backing a faster taper next week

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell checks on his watch during a hearing before House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) By Alex Wong/Getty Images THE FED.
WASHINGTON, DC
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
bigblueunbiased.com

US Federal Reserve December FOMC Meeting Preview Significant Change Expected

Considering current FOMC comments, the Committee’s policy approach is expected to alter significantly at its December 14-15 meeting. Westpac now expects the taper to be accelerated at that meeting, ending in March 2022, allowing for three 25bp rate rises in June, September, and December 2022. The Fed’s path forward is...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at their highest in nearly 2 weeks

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost two weeks. "Traders view the omicron variant of COVID as a less virulent threat, and expect global economic growth to be only marginally impacted," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. "Traders also anticipate a robust holiday season for driving in the U.S. and other OECD economies," he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.56, or 3.7%, to settle at $72.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FXStreet.com

Biden’s IRS is mining for gold

The Biden administration is moving aggressively to raise revenues by any means necessary – including going after precious metals held in so-called “home storage” or “checkbook” retirement accounts. The IRS recently nailed a couple with a $300,000 tax bill for holding gold coins designated as Individual Retirement Account (IRA) assets...
INCOME TAX
