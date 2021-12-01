ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Complete Works of Influential Experimental Filmmaker Michael Snow Come to New York

By Forrest Cardamenis
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». “Structural film” denotes works, generally made between the mid-’60s and mid-’70s, whose shapes were often predetermined and which subordinated content to form. Perhaps the greatest example of the movement is Michael Snow’s Wavelength (1967), sometimes described as “a 45-minute zoom on a...

hyperallergic.com

