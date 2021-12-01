The Complete Works of Influential Experimental Filmmaker Michael Snow Come to New York

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The sense that permeates Breuer’s Bohemia— one perhaps unsurprising for a catalogue on the life and work of this influential Bauhausian-furniture maker turned residential architect — is a love of architecture. There is love among its practitioners, centered around the life and work of Marcel Breuer, but touching upon an entire cohort of Modernist influencers, including IM Pei, Walter Gropius, Alexander Calder, Arthur Miller, among others. There is love evident among its patrons, who in Breuer’s case were influential trailblazers Rufus and Leslie Stillman and Andrew and Jamie Gagarin — and whose commitment to the progressive aesthetics of postwar architecture fostered an entire contemporary movement in residential New England. For readers who feel a similar love for the niche interests and wider aesthetics of midcentury Modern architecture, Breuer’s Bohemia is a treasure trove of imagery, letters, and media surrounding the interlocution between titans of the form, their patrons, and the impression they left on the landscape and the medium.

