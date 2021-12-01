ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

BREAKING: Illinois A New ‘Hot Spot’ For Covid; Officials Consider New Restrictions

By Sean Leary
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BREAKING NEWS: Illinois has become a new “hot spot” for covid, according to CDC and Illinois Department of Health data released today, prompting officials to consider new restrictions in the state. The Midwest is experiencing the highest surge in covid over the past month, data shows. Michigan, Minnesota and...

Comments / 62

Annie59Oakley
6d ago

don't worry. I am sure the prickster will shut us all down again. they live to create fear to maintain power and control of the masses. but just watch, those looting all the stores won't get in any trouble. borders will stay wide open. refugees will continue to flood the country. covid is very serious, we can tell how serious the democrats are taking it.

Reply(4)
52
Dana Chille
6d ago

People, it's a cycle....like the FLU! That's why states like AZ, FL and TX had higher cases during the summer, because it was too hot to be outside so more folks stayed inside. Now the states like IL, MI, etc, have higher cases because more are staying indoors with it getting colder outside. More importantly hospitalizations and deaths thankfully aren't rising like the number of cases are.

Reply(4)
22
Rex Clendenen
5d ago

There are very effective therapeutics available, but if you get covid, most doctors won't prescribe them. The hospitals wait until you're sick enough to be hospitalized and use very expensive Remdesivir and ventilators until they collect the $48 thousand after it kills you.

Reply(1)
8
 

CBS Chicago

President Biden Restricts Travel From South Africa and 7 Other African Countries Due To New COVID Variant; Cook County Health Official Says New Variant Wasn’t A Shock

By Marie Saavedra and Asal Rezaei CHICAGO (CBS) – The world is watching as a potentially dangerous new variant of COVID-19 has prompted the U.S. to lock down travel from South Africa and seven other African countries. The new restrictions begin Monday. Meanwhile, a lot of doctors from whom we have heard in the past few weeks have said they expected COVID-19 numbers to rise as we get through this holiday season, and more people are gathering and traveling. As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Friday night, one local doctor said with a spike in cases comes the possibility for the virus to continue...
CHICAGO, IL
clevelandstar.com

US officials discuss travel restrictions amid new COVID-19 variant concerns: Reports

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration has been discussing the possibility of imposing travel restrictions on passengers from southern Africa amid concerns over a new coronavirus variant emerging in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. White House officials are expected to discuss the matter with...
TRAVEL
krcgtv.com

Health officials work to understand new COVID variant

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The coronavirus Omicron variant is the fifth COVID variant the World Health Organization has classified as a variant of concern. "The reality is if this variant is going to spread and be similar to Delta then it will be there before we know it," said MU Health Care's Vaccine Co-Chair Dr. Laura Morris.
PUBLIC HEALTH
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Illinois Has Highest Covid Spike Since Last Year; Pritzker Says Restrictions Here To Stay

BREAKING: Illinois covid-19 numbers exploded yesterday, almost doubling from the day before and posting the worst day for covid since Dec. 1, 2020, when 12,542 new cases of the virus were reported. As Illinois was getting the bad news, Gov. JB Pritzker reiterated that current restrictions are here to stay for the foreseeable future, and more restrictions could be coming as the state begins to see numbers hit the trigger markers for a potential shutdown.
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

Illinois reports 42,559 new COVID-19 cases in past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) show more eligible Illinois residents are receiving boosters and more are testing positive COVID-19. Since Nov. 26, 2021, there have been 42,559 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 182 additional deaths. The new figures...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the new 'Angel of Death'?

In August, Vanity Fair published an article labeling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the "Angel of Death" because of increased COVID-19 infections. The narrative was that DeSantis was an incompetent governor whose policies led to an "unnecessary" increase in deaths. However, Michigan experienced a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Omicron Travel Restrictions; Kane Passes 900 Deaths; 19,261 New Illinois Cases Over Thanksgiving Weekend

OVERVIEW: Omicron Travel Restrictions Kick In; CDC Expands Booster Recommendations; Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin Top U.S. List of New-Case Rates. The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the global risk posed by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus was “very high.” WHO said Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are concerning and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility.
ILLINOIS STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: U.S. to Restrict Some Travel Due to New COVID-19 Variant

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. Travel restrictions and procedures have continued to change as the global pandemic continues. Recently, the United States reopened...
TRAVEL
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
