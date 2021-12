Audiences have always craved speed – from the NFL to NASCAR, – our eyes are drawn to things that seem inhumanly fast. Nowadays, with the recent innovations in real-time stat tracking, modern audiences crave the knowledge of speed, more than ever. ESPN will devote an entire broadcast solely to tracking these stats – the distance Bryce Harper ran to make that diving catch, the speed at which he ran, and the percentage he had of making the catch. Amazon has even created a marketing campaign through their stat-tracking of NFL games – across sports , buzzy terms like “catch percentile”, “sprint speed”, have infiltrated our mundane, water cooler conversations.

NFL ・ 29 DAYS AGO