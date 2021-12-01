ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Portion of Route 72 west in Plainville reopens after multi-car crash

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roZwb_0dBX51m800

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A section of Route 72 westbound in Plainville has reopened after being closed due to a multi-car crash on Wednesday evening.

The Department of Transportation reported the highway was shut down between Exits 2 and 1.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates.

Comments / 2

Drive-In Dave Lounder • DR. DRIVE-IN!
6d ago

Could this possibly have been caused by one of the a-holes who drive 120 mph, and cut in and out of traffic CONSTANTLY?!

Reply
2
 

