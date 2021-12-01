Portion of Route 72 west in Plainville reopens after multi-car crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A section of Route 72 westbound in Plainville has reopened after being closed due to a multi-car crash on Wednesday evening.

The Department of Transportation reported the highway was shut down between Exits 2 and 1.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

