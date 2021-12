Looks like you found the one man because she started laughing immediately when it happened. Guess you do stuff like this all the time. As a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan, I would never propose at a game. Mainly for the fact I've never dated someone that wouldn't think that isn't tacky. If that woman exists, feel free to hit me up. On Thanksgiving, Niko Valdez was snapping some photos outside of AT&T Stadium with his girlfriend. Looks like they have a kid on the way and they snapped some photos with some Cowboys onezies.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO