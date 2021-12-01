ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snipes Announces Acquisition of Jimmy Jazz

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 6 days ago

After acquiring Kicks USA in 2019, global sportswear retailer Snipes is growing its presence in the US with its acquisition of the East Coast-based sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz. Moments ago, Snipes announced it has agreed to purchase Jimmy Jazz, which will...

solecollector.com

