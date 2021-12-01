Snipes Announces Acquisition of Jimmy Jazz

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Xing Qi,” one of the most limited Air Jordan 1 styles that have ever been released, is rumored to be returning in 2022. Thanks to @Fxxkvlogvi on Instagram, we have a first look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid “XQ” reportedly hitting shelves next year. Only 240 pairs of this style were available when it originally launched in ‘07 and if the pair was difficult enough to acquire, it was released exclusively at the Jordan Brand flagship store in Shanghai. A high-top version of the shoe was also released in ‘13, which also dropped in limited quantities at select Jordan Brand retailers in China.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO