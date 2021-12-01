Gasoline Lollipops and Foxfeather Perform to Packed House on November 26

Fitness is a state of mind. It’s a conscious decision to take care of yourself before you take care of anything else. I’d challenge anyone who says they can’t find time for health-promoting exercise. If you spend time sitting and watching television, you could also be pedaling an exercise bike. If you have phone calls to make, you could use a headset and talk while you walk or run. If your day might get hectic, causing good intentions about exercise to remain just that, make it a point to wake up earlier and get the workout completed first. Fitness is too important to not be a priority. Everything is better when you’re fit.

TIMNATH, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO