Gasoline Lollipops and Foxfeather Perform to Packed House on November 26

Fort Collins Folk singer-songwriter Jillian Antinora reflects on lessons learned over the years in her debut album, Make My Day, out now. Antionora wears her heart on her sleeve in every track on this undeniably soulful album; 7 personal records give listeners a deeper insight into Antinora’s story, showcased through a variety of grooves and colors. This project was an opportunity for the musical theater actress, entrepreneur, and songwriter to showcase the guitar skills she developed after having taken up the instrument years ago. Built upon intricate fingerpicking, creative comping patterns, and colorful chorditure, Antinora’s bright acoustic guitar invigorates every track.
Comments / 0