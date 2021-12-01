Suspect shows gun during Clarksville credit union robbery, gets away with cash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a suspect got away from a local credit union with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery happened at the Gateway Credit Union on Otis Smith Drive around 3 p.m.

Police say the suspect pulled a handgun on clerks and took money from the drawers. He ran away on foot from the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man, wearing a black beanie, black neck gaiter and a red flannel shirt.

Police say no other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Neagos at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5537.

