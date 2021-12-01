ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Crawford County Care Center COVID-19 vaccine mandate put on hold

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 6 days ago

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Crawford County Care Center is put on hold.

The Crawford County Commissioners made the announcement on December 1st.

The local decision comes as the result of a case now in the federal courts in Louisiana.

That court approved a preliminary injunction against a mandate for healthcare workers there.

The commissioners said that they have suspended the mandate for the Crawford County Care Center until the case makes it’s way through the courts including the Supreme if it gets there.

