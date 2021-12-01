Southern Airways Express Purchases Twenty Electric Seagliders for their U.S. East Coast Operations
REGENT, the venture-backed aerospace company behind the revolutionary all-electric seaglider, today announced that Southern Airways Express, one of America’s largest commuter airlines, has entered into a commercial agreement with firm deposits to add REGENT seagliders to its fleet of aircraft. Seagliders provide harbor-to-harbor, overwater transportation at a fraction of...metroairportnews.com
