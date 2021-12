CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Cumberland County Prison inmate attempted to escape while she was being transported back to the prison after a visit to the hospital. On Nov. 21, Chontelle Shirk allegedly told officials at the prison that she needed to go to the hospital because she was injured during her Nov. 19 arrest. She was taken to Hershey Medical Center where multiple tests determined she was uninjured, police said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO