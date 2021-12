The UoM's final estimate of Consumer Sentiment for November was revised a little higher from the flash estimate to 67.4. That still marks its weakest reading since 2011. The University of Michigan's (UoM) final estimate of the Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 67.4 in November, slightly above the flash estimate of 66.8 released earlier in the month, but well down from October's reading of 71.7. That still marks the weakest reading since 2011.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO