Unfortunately, due to the continued COVID-19 Pandemic and related restrictions, the City’s Annual Wendover in Lights program will not be occurring this year. However, that doesn’t mean the wonderful holiday displays are missing… oh no, in fact they are lit for all the community to see and experience in hopes that they can keep us all in the great spirit of the season. You can see the displays in and around the West Wendover City Hall and Welcome Center now through the New Year’s holiday.

WEST WENDOVER, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO