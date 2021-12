On Monday, Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (New York), and Ben Ray Luján (New Mexico) joined New York Representative Paul Tonko in announcing the Stopping Grinch Bots Act. Funny name aside, the bill is intended to stop a serious issue – the scalper market which has been exacerbated through COVID-impacted supply chain issues. The automated programs (“bots”) that buy up products for their owners to resale have been a common part of the internet’s conversation around videogames; enthusiasts will be familiar with this phenomenon from the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles that were grabbed by bots in the wake of those consoles’ release and dropped on eBay at ridiculous end cost, in turn pushing up the price of the last-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

