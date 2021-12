"Candy Queen" star Jackie Sorkin can count what seems like an infinite number of celebrities as her clients, having worked with Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, Ashley Tisdale, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Oprah over the years. Hollywood Reporter says she once even made a Tiffany & Co. boutique out of candy for Rihanna and her niece. But, working with Katy Perry, she says, was something else. "It was one of those moments where, it's like when I met Oprah, same thing, I was like, 'Why am I here?'" Sorkin recounted in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "[It was] really special, really special."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO