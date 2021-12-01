Mass Pike westbound closed in Lee due to crash

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to clear the Mass Pike in Lee after a tractor trailer crash on the westbound side.

According to MassDOT, the left lane is open after a tractor trailer was involved in a crash on Interstate 90 westbound at exit 10 that shutdown the highway completely at 4 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 22News is following thsi story and will update as soon a new information is available.

