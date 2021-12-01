ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

Mass Pike westbound closed in Lee due to crash

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to clear the Mass Pike in Lee after a tractor trailer crash on the westbound side.

According to MassDOT, the left lane is open after a tractor trailer was involved in a crash on Interstate 90 westbound at exit 10 that shutdown the highway completely at 4 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 22News is following thsi story and will update as soon a new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

