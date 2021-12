Contrary to popular belief, snacking can actually be a key part of your diet while continuing to successfully lose weight. It’s still vital to achieve a maintainable calorie deficit in order to see the best long term results, but this deficit can be sustained while including the occasional snack throughout your day. That being said, the nutritional value of your snacks is the largest defining factor of the effect it will have on your weight loss journey, and there are many snacks which are often regarded as healthy but do very little to propel you towards your desired results.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 14 DAYS AGO