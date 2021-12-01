ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Most Interesting Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaks

By Asmir Pekmic
vgr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite Chapter 3 leaks have been an extremely popular topic among players in the past few weeks. In October, many players did not think that Epic Games would release Chapter 3 in early December. However, that has changed as more legitimate leaks have come out. The game developer has also recently...

www.vgr.com

vgr.com

Top 3 Most Popular Fortnite Skins at the Moment

Epic Games has released more than 1,000 skins to Fortnite Battle Royale in the past four years. Some of them have turned out to be the most popular Fortnite skins of all time. On the other side, some of them are rarely seen in the game as their popularity is quite low.
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale Countdown Explained: Event Time, Season 3 Leaks, and More

The End is near. Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to a close and Epic has some big plans for the upcoming Chapter 3 as well as the Fortnite Season 8 live event. Epic Games have already decided to ditch seasons nine and X, ushering us into a new chapter, which might change the game as we know it. Now, the official countdown timer is live in-game and Epic, after several leaks, has officially announced the Fortnite Season 8 live event, which could easily be one of the biggest players have seen. Here’s everything you should know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale countdown, event time, and more.
vgr.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Brings Massive Gameplay Changes

Epic Games has prepared a lot of new things for Fortnite Chapter 3! The new map has arrived as well as new items and the new Battle Pass. However, there are also some huge gameplay changes that will force players to adapt their playstyle. The new chapter will be playable soon, most likely on December 5 at 10 AM Eastern Time.
vgr.com

What Is Going on With Fortnite? When Will It Return?

Fortnite Battle Royale players just witnessed one of the most memorable live events. However, as amazing as the event was, players are currently stuck on a downtime screen. The screen shows players floating in the ocean and many of them are confused and don’t know what is going on. Thanks...
gamepur.com

Epic is reportedly asking leakers not to leak new Fortnite content ahead of Chapter 3’s launch

According to multiple leakers, Epic Games has asked prominent Fortnite insiders not to leak content from Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 3 during the game’s scheduled version 19.00 downtime this weekend. Content creators HYPEX and ShiinaBR both stated on Wednesday that the company had reached out to them with this request, but neither creator declared whether they would fulfill it or not.
gamepressure.com

Fortnite - The Rock, Chapter 2 Finale and Leaked Spider-Man Trailer

Another cataclysmic event ended the second chapter of Fortnite. Dwayne Johnson played an important role in it. Now players are waiting for the start of Chapter 3, and the first trailer for the next battlepass has been leaked online, showing the upcoming attractions. The second chapter of Fortnite has come...
vgr.com

Latest Leak Reveals When Fortnite Downtime Will End

Fortnite down has made millions of players around the world nervous. After an amazing live event, players are stuck on a downtime screen. The screen shows players in the middle of the ocean, not being able to interact with anything. Chapter 3 is going to be big, but players will have to wait for it first.
vgr.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Map Has Been Revealed; OG Spots Are Coming Back

Fortnite Chapter 3 map has been finally revealed! After the massive leak that came out before the event, players could see some parts of it. However, the community had to work together to reveal the entire map later on. This was done through social media by posting #FortniteFlipped hashtag. Now,...
vgr.com

New Warzone Map Release Date Has Been Revealed

This is a very exciting week for Call of Duty: Warzone players! There is a lot of new content coming soon and players have a chance to witness a unique event. The best part? A new Warzone map is right around the corner and it is going to be very exciting!
dbltap.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 is the Most Successful Season Launch, Player Numbers Break Game Servers

According to a tweet from the verified Fortnite game Twitter account, Chapter 3 is officially the game's most successful season launch. The latest chapter of Fortnite went live earlier today, Sunday, Dec. 5, attracting millions of players all ready to explore the new flipped island—for better or worse. Unfortunately, the massive influx of fans looking to log in has overloaded the game's servers, causing a lengthy backlog and a near two-hour queue. Even some of the largest Fortnite influencers and informants are having a hard time getting in.
vgr.com

MLB The Show 21: How to Play Online With Friends for Same or Cross-Platform

Traditionally, San Diego Studio’s MLB simulation game, MLB The Show, has been a Sony Playstation title. With the arrival of MLB The Show 21, the popular baseball title became available for Xbox platforms, a first for the game. With that, it became possible to play online versus friends cross-platform, whether using Xbox or PlayStation. In this MLB The Show 21 guide, we’ll go over how to play online with friends whether same platform or cross-platform.
gamingideology.com

Fortnite live event time, date, login warning, downtime, chapter 3 leaks, skins, The Rock

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Fortnite fans are counting down to the start of Chapter 3 Season 1. However, before Fortnite users can get stuck in a brand new season of content, Epic Games is holding an end-of-season event on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. Titled ‘The End’, the event has a Release date December 4 and a 9pm GMT start time. Because this is a one-time experience, players are warned to log in 30 minutes before the start of the event (8:30pm UK time), or risk missing something. If you leave it later, there’s a chance you won’t be able to log in due to overloaded servers. Speaking of servers, the game is expected to go offline for extended maintenance immediately after the event, similar to the transition between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. This server maintenance window is expected to last until Monday, although this has yet to be confirmed. Oh, and if you need extra V-Bucks for next season’s Battle Pass, check out the link below.
vgr.com

Massive Fortnite Leak Shows the Original Map and Its Return

The latest Fortnite leak was massive! It appears that Epic Games has accidentally leaked the video that was meant to be a teaser for Chapter 3. The video reveals many new things that will come to the game, including the original map. Many players have been asking Epic to bring this map back, and it appears that the game developer will do just that.
vgr.com

Wild Fortnite Trick Lets Players Move Much Quicker Around the Map

Chapter 3 has been out for just two days, yet players have already found a new Fortnite trick in it! With the whole new world to explore, players are slowly learning the way of the new chapter. Epic Games has managed to make the game feel new and fresh once again, and players are loving it!
vgr.com

How to Fix PlayStation Overheating Issues

Gaming sessions can be fun, but when you’ve been playing for a while or are streaming your PS5 or PS4 playthroughs, you may notice that your console starts overheating. The PS5 overheating problem is nothing new — most devices have an issue with heating up when a gaming session starts getting good.
