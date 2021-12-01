Top 5 Most Interesting Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaks

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Fortnite fans are counting down to the start of Chapter 3 Season 1. However, before Fortnite users can get stuck in a brand new season of content, Epic Games is holding an end-of-season event on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. Titled ‘The End’, the event has a Release date December 4 and a 9pm GMT start time. Because this is a one-time experience, players are warned to log in 30 minutes before the start of the event (8:30pm UK time), or risk missing something. If you leave it later, there’s a chance you won’t be able to log in due to overloaded servers. Speaking of servers, the game is expected to go offline for extended maintenance immediately after the event, similar to the transition between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. This server maintenance window is expected to last until Monday, although this has yet to be confirmed. Oh, and if you need extra V-Bucks for next season’s Battle Pass, check out the link below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO