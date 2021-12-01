ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheriff’s Blotter November 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarceny. 600 block of Harbor Road, Wanchese. Sailboat parts stolen. Under investigation. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 3000 block of Mill Landing Road, Wanchese. Subject fled from Deputy and entered an...

republic-online.com

Miami County Sheriff's Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted. Britney Neil, 30, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 10 a.m. Aug .2 when it struck a deer. There were no injuries.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 112 calls for service this week. As this report is being written there are 37 inmates and nine being female in the Archer County Jail. On Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, a woman in Archer City called stating someone had kicked in her door and to send officers immediately. Chief Perron and Chief Deputy Hammel responded to the call. They quickly sorted out that someone was…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Midland Daily News

POLICE BLOTTER: Woman confesses to stealing neighbor's van

BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. • A property damage accident was reported at the four-way stop sign near Fuller Avenue and Clark Street. • A property damage accident was reported near Cedar and State streets. • Officers assisted...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
ourcommunitynow.com

Police Blotter: Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrest Longview man on suspicion of child molestation

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation and resisting arrest. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Man’s car backfires; woman breaks into a residence

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Allen Street, in Glouster, regarding a reported burglary in progress. The caller said when he returned home there was a strange woman leaving his house. He said the woman was wearing clothing that belonged to himself and his son. He followed her to...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Shore News Network

Middlesex, New Jersey Police Blotter, November

MIDDLESEX, NJ – The following is a list of incidents reported by the Middlesex Township Police Department:. November 1, 2021 @ 11:10 PM – Luis A. Cruz-Bonilla, 23, of Plainfield was charged with DWI and Distribution of Marijuana during the investigation of a single motor vehicle crash at Warrenville Road and Bound Brook Road. Officer Anthony Painchaud investigated.
MIDDLESEX, NJ
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported two traffic citations between Nov. 11-19. One citation was issued for failure to provide proof of insurance, while the second citation was issued for speeding. In addition to the two traffic citations, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does...
BELFAST, ME
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
islandfreepress.org

Coast Guard aircrew hoists 4 from disabled fishing vessel

A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted four fishermen from a disabled fishing vessel off the coast of Duck, N.C., Tuesday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. from the captain of the fishing vessel Bald Eagle II stating that his vessel was disabled and drifting towards shore.
DUCK, NC
Red and Black

Athens police blotter: Roommate’s electronics left overnight in rain and more

Woman steals from The Children’s Place, returns next day for more. On Nov. 23, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department reported to the Children’s Place on Atlanta Highway regarding a shoplifting call, according to two ACCPD reports. There, an officer was shown security footage from Nov. 17 of a woman loading...
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff’s Office Says There May Be More Victims Following Alleged Kidnapping, Torture Case In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it believes there are potentially more victims after a Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of keeping his girlfriend prisoner for about a month. In video released by the Sheriff’s office, you can see Saul Ortega, 29, dressed in a black shirt and pants come out of a Modesto home with his hands up as a SWAT team takes him into custody. Stanislaus county deputies responded to a home Saturday after a security check request from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office regarding a 25-year-old woman who said she had escaped Ortega and had...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Philly

Christopher Gillie Charged With Arson In Fire That Killed Elderly Man In Buckingham Township

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man is charged with arson in a fire that killed an elderly man in Buckingham Township. Investigators ruled the early Sunday morning fire arson. Police say they were able to find and charge a suspect within hours of the crime. “I’m here to announce criminal charges and the arrest of Christopher George Gillie,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. Sixty-one-year-old Christopher Gillie, of Dunmore, Lackawanna County, faces murder, attempted murder and arson. He’s accused of setting fire to a Buckingham Township home early Sunday morning while an elderly couple was asleep inside. From above...
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
The Town Talk

Police: Man walking on highway hit and killed

A pedestrian walking in a roadway was hit and killed on Sunday night near Cottonport, according to Louisiana State Police. Cartez D. James, 34, of Marksville, was walking on La. Highway 107, north of Cottonport, when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, reads a release. The crash remains...
LOUISIANA STATE

