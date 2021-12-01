Scaredy Cat Art Show

Chippewa Nature Center (CNC) will welcome visitors to the Nature Art Show & Sale Dec. 3 and 4. Artists will showcase their works in painting, woodcarving, photography, jewelry, sculpture, baskets, pottery and more. The show starts Friday, Dec. 3 with a Member Presale from 6 to 9 p.m. with light refreshments and a silent auction closing that evening. Memberships may be purchased before or at the event. The show is open to the public with free admission on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a silent auction closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday (bidders need not be present to win). Face masks are required in the visitor center.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO