Scaredy Cat Art Show

vineyardgazette.com
 6 days ago

Writer Kate Hancock and illustrator Lane Gregory will present their book Scaredy Cat on Saturday,...

vineyardgazette.com

Sidney Herald

MHC welcomes annual miniature art show

The 31st Annual Miniature Art Show will be on display through Saturday, Jan. 15 at the MonDak Heritage Center. One of the best and most anticipated art shows of the year, the Miniature Art Show highlights artists from around the world who work in the miniature format. The artists are restricted to creating works no larger than 5” x 7” and many produce work far smaller, sometimes as small as a postage stamp, with amazing detail.
VISUAL ART
hometownsource.com

Rumriver Art Center Holiday Show and Shop opens Dec. 4

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a Holiday Show and Shop in the Rumriver Art Center Gallery. The show will be open for viewing and shopping from Dec. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. The Holiday Show and Shop grand opening will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ANOKA, MN
ladailypost.com

Scenes From 2021 Affordable Arts Holiday Show

The Fuller Lodge Art Center gallery space has been transformed into a winter wonderland of affordable handmade holiday gifts! The 2021 Affordable Arts Holiday Show today features a variety of art pieces all made by local artists, both new and well-known to the gallery shop. The show is open to the public until Jan. 3. Don’t forget to check out the show in sister gallery at Mesa Public Library, the Step Up Gallery for some original plein-air paintings for sale by the Santa Fe Pleinairians! Photo by Shari Mills.
VISUAL ART
Fairfield Sun Times

Front Range Art Association Plans Show At Big Sky Pottery & Gallery

Local artist Andy Watson will be hosting the Front Range Art Association (FRAA) 2021 Christmas Show. The FRAA members are excited to be showing their work in Fairfield this year. There will be a variety of artworks on exhibit in the gallery, such as western, landscape, abstract and wildlife. The...
FAIRFIELD, MT
Post-Bulletin

Natural elements take root in Quarry Hill art show, sale

Artists Jacque and Bob Bonsi walk at Quarry Hill almost every day, Jacque said. The welcoming public park is also the backdrop for their annual Nature Art Show and Sale, taking place this year Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. The duo “piqued the park’s interest, and they piqued our interest”...
ROCHESTER, MN
boreal.org

The Hovland Winter Art Show returns on Saturday

After a one year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hovland Winter Art Show returns this Saturday from 10am to 4pm. The show is held at the historic and beatiful Hovland Town Hall at 4957 E. Highway 61, Hovland, Minnesota 55606 – approximately twenty minutes east of Grand Marias. You’ll...
VISUAL ART
hawaiipublicradio.org

Matchbox Plus Art Show offers art at a fraction of both size and price

The annual Matchbox Plus Show is eagerly anticipated, partly because of the excellent price points the pieces offer. Also, it tends to be a lot of fun. "You laugh and have your big moments of surprise as everything comes in," said Mike Schnack, owner of Cedar Street Galleries. Unwrapping Cooper...
VISUAL ART
funcheap.com

“Locally Made” Art Show on 4th St. (Berkeley)

4th Street Fine Art presents our new exhibition, “Locally Made,” to celebrate the artwork of our our Bay Area artists. We have a wide selection of hand-made, local art, including painting, prints, photography,. sculpture and jewelry. From safari shots of leopards to one-of-a-kind handcrafted necklaces to. oil nudes and paper...
BERKELEY, CA
treasuresfp.com

Magnificent Mini Masterpieces Art Show event

The public is welcome to this two-day event which starts on Thursday, December 16 with a preview of the art from 11 AM to 4 PM. The silent auction will start on Friday night at 5 PM and end at 7 PM. The Awards Presentation will be at 7:30 PM. Refreshments will be provided.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Oxford Eagle

The ‘Biggest, Baddest Art Show’ is back

The Oxford Artists’ Guild will be holding a meet and greet reception on Nov. 30 to kick off their 2021 “Biggest, Baddest Art Show,’” which will take place at The Powerhouse on South 14th Street, through December 12th. The public is welcome between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, see the winning entries, and vote for their favorite artwork.
OXFORD, MS
bigrapidsnews.com

Chippewa Nature Center to host annual Nature Art Show & Sale

Chippewa Nature Center (CNC) will welcome visitors to the Nature Art Show & Sale Dec. 3 and 4. Artists will showcase their works in painting, woodcarving, photography, jewelry, sculpture, baskets, pottery and more. The show starts Friday, Dec. 3 with a Member Presale from 6 to 9 p.m. with light refreshments and a silent auction closing that evening. Memberships may be purchased before or at the event. The show is open to the public with free admission on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a silent auction closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday (bidders need not be present to win). Face masks are required in the visitor center.
VISUAL ART
theheraldtimes.com

Art show Dec. 1 in Meeker

MEEKER, CO
MEEKER, CO
royalpurplenews.com

2021 Whitewater Arts Alliance Members’ Show

The Whitewater Arts Alliance is holding its annual Members’ Shot from Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Dec. 19 2021. In order to make it more accessible, this year’s show will be available in person at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center, and online at whitewaterarts.org. If you are looking for something to do with your family and friends during this cold season, stop in or go online for this free event.
WHITEWATER, WI
boothbayregister.com

‘The Little Holiday’ art show

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, announces the opening of “The Little Holiday” art show. The show opened Nov. 28 and will runs until Jan. 3. The show features new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, including original paintings, prints, notecards, and miniature original oils as unique ornaments. The artwork features a range of sizes and prices to suit all budgets.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
TBR News Media

Studio 268 to host art show fundraiser

Save the date! Studio 268, 268 Main St. Setauket will host an art show in December featuring a collection of fine art by local artists. This new body of work was completed in the summer and autumn of 2021 and presents the varied interests and applications of artists working both in plein air and in the studio.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
Times-Mail

‘Tis the Season Art Show at Wiley Art Gallery

Featuring a galley filled with local gift items that can’t be found in big box stores, the Lawrence County Art Association announces its annual winter show, ‘Tis the Season. The show will open Friday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The gallery also features a gift shop with affordable art prints and handmade items, including jewelry.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
adafruit.com

DSNY Art Show: Sanitation Celebration #ArtTuesday

The NYC Department of Sanitation Art Show is open through January 28 at Pace!. Sanitation Celebration is an exhibition featuring artwork by 20 DSNY employees, a specially curated collection of pieces from Nelson Molina’s Treasures in the Trash collection, artwork from DSNY Artist-in-Residence Mierle Laderman Ukeles, and artwork from the new DCLA Public-Artist-in-Residence, sTo Len.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Powell Tribune

NWC art department hosts annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale

Northwest College’s Art Department will host its annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The yearly event showcases small pieces of art. Nothing in the show can be over 16 square inches (2D) or 64 cubic inches (3D). Organizers say the 4x4 Show is a popular place...
VISUAL ART
thelodownny.com

Dick Rivington and the Cat, a Holiday Spectacular, Comes to Abrons Arts Center

The team who brought the fun-filled holiday spectacular, “Jack and the Beanstock,” to Abrons a few years ago is back with another show dedicated to the Lower East Side. This season’s panto-style extravangza, “Dick Rivington & the Cat,” is created by local artists Julie Atlas Muz and Mat Fraser. The performers were cast from the Lower East Side and some of the performances will be designated “neighborhood nights.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goldentranscript.net

A bucket-list art show

Gary Sohrweid has worn many hats over the years both literally and figuratively. The 82-year-old — known for his Western attire, especially his cowboy hats and boots — was an art teacher at Evergreen High School for 30 years, has been a member of Evergreen Lutheran Church for 55 years and instrumental in organizing its annual Grove Sale, volunteered at the National Western Stock Show for more than 20 years, is involved in area theater groups, and has taken and taught art classes at Center of the Arts Evergreen.
EVERGREEN, CO

