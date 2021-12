Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given us more than a few colorful phrases over the years. Here’s another one. It’s an appropriate phrase on Thanksgiving, especially at this stage of the day. But he’s not talking about regurgitation, due either to gluttony or watching the Cowboys drop to 1-3 in their last four contests. He’s talking about a game in which several defensive pass interference penalties gave the Las Vegas offense significant chunks of yardage.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO