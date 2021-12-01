ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curbio Launches End-of-Year Giving Campaign

By RISMedia Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurbio, Inc., has announced a new campaign to support families who are unable to afford a safe and healthy place to live during this season of giving. For every estimate provided by Curbio through the end of the year, the company will donate a flat rate to Habitat for Humanity, a...

srqmagazine.com

Unlocking Possibilities Through Year-End Giving

Imagine you want to make a difference in your community, but don’t know where to begin. As corporate counsel for the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, I am fortunate to meet charitably inclined individuals on a weekly basis. I start each of my conversations with these potential donors by asking questions to gain an understanding of the causes they care most about and their motivations to give. I truly enjoy learning about their backgrounds and what brought them to our beautiful coastal community, and together we discuss how to make an impactful gift that can become their legacy plan. I believe the how and why behind charitable giving is the first step in unlocking possibilities that enable everyone to thrive in our communities.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
bizjournals

Year-end strategies to maximize your 2021 charitable giving

As 2021 draws to a close, many of our thoughts turn to year-end giving, especially as we reflect on the sizeable challenges Oregonians have faced the last two years. Whether you’re planning to give directly to nonprofit service organizations through an established charitable fund, or are considering establishing a new charitable fund, keep these points in mind to maximize your impact at the close of the year.
CHARITIES
csl.edu

Giving Tuesday campaign sets record

Hundreds of friends and supporters of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis joined together this Giving Tuesday and set a record for donations during the national day of philanthropy held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Some 355 donors contributed $95,150, exceeding this year’s campaign goal by 36% and all previous tallies for the Seminary’s Giving Tuesday campaigns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Housing Affordability#Habitat For Humanity#Charity#Curbio Inc
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham launches #BuyBlackBham campaign

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announces #BuyBlackBham program to support Black-owned businesses this holiday season. #BuyBlackBham encourages people to shop at local, Black-owned businesses, and begins Monday, November 29, 2021 running through Kwanzaa on January 1, 2022. According to a release from the Mayor's office, more than 70% of Birmingham's population...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
kzum.org

KZUM’s Year End Giving begins with Giving Tuesday

KZUM’s Year End Giving begins Nov. 30 with Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a day following the likes of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday; the focus of Giving Tuesday is to give back to your local nonprofits at the beginning of the holiday season. KZUM is a 501(c)(3) and has been supported by our community for nearly 44 years. You can support KZUM during the Giving Tuesday, and all winter long.
CHARITIES
shepherdexpress.com

Support your LGBTQ Community with End of Year Giving

The LGBTQ community has a long history of self-reliant philanthropy. From the earliest days of the struggle for equality, grass roots fundraising campaigns were the means to underwrite the costs of social justice, whether it for printing the LGBTQ press or creating a community health center. Nowadays, there are federal, state and local government grants as well as corporate philanthropic groups that will fund LGBTQ programs, although these can have strings attached or otherwise be restricted to certain types of projects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
saportareport.com

Maximize tax savings with year-end giving

The end of the year is known as the giving season, and this year it’s possible to increase charitable giving while also decreasing potential taxes. There are some unique charitable giving opportunities available only in 2021 and other tax-wise giving strategies to consider. Some of the favorable tax changes made...
INCOME TAX
ranchandcoast.com

Year-End Giving Inspiration

The “Season of Giving” is here, and not just because it’s time to exchange gifts with loved ones and offer tokens of gratitude to those who’ve provided valued services over the year. For many of us, it’s also a time when we look to extend that generosity to people (or animals, or even places) beyond our immediate circle. With so many worthy organizations dependent on community support in the best of times, let alone in a pandemic, it can be overwhelming to try to choose just one, or to cast your net wider to include additional causes beyond those that are already near to your heart. But still, it’s exciting to discover — or rediscover — organizations led by like-minded people that make the giving all the more rewarding.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kciiradio.com

Consider Community Foundation of Washington County for End-of-Year Giving

Do you wish to make a tax-deductible contribution by the end of 2021, but are not sure how best to spend it?. The Community Foundation of Washington County collaborates with residents to establish endowments to give continuous support to organizations and causes they most care about. An affiliate of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, this foundation holds endowments for several organizations around the county which residents can donate toward, or start their own with the help of Executive Director Millie Youngquist. The foundation recently held their 12th annual Chef Spotlight Dinner to raise funds for their operating costs and endowments, but Youngquist says there’s still time to make a charitable contribution eligible for the Endow Iowa Tax Credit equal to 25%, “I’ve kind of come to think of money [as] you can’t live without it and sometimes you can’t live with it and sometimes it’s hard to live with it and you know what to do with it. As I see there’s three things you can do with money: save it, spend it, or give it away. Well, with an endowment you can really do all three.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
rismedia.com

The Principles of Team Success, Part 3: Prosperity

ICYMI: Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been outlining the key principles of successful teams. We started out with the importance of articulating a purpose—defining your “big whys” for being in real estate and starting a team. Then last week, we talked about what it means to be truly productive and how money making activities need to be central to your daily pursuits.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

CLPHA Responds to Biden-Harris Administration’s Maternal Health Initiative

The Council of Large Public Housing Authorities (CLPHA) applauds the Biden-Harris Administration’s Maternal Health Call to Action announced today , and CLPHA was honored to be the only housing organization to sign the letter of commitment to the action. This recognition speaks to CLPHA’s leadership in health equity and long-standing dedication to improving maternal health among residents of CLPHA’s member public housing authorities (PHAs).
BOSTON, MA
rismedia.com

Planning for a Successful 2022: Implementing Lessons Learned

As you prepare for the new year, you can gain a great advantage for yourself and your team by reflecting on the past year. When you think about what you’ve accomplished, and where you fell short on your goals, you’re bound to learn something new about yourself and how your team operates.
ECONOMY

