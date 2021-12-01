Curbio Launches End-of-Year Giving Campaign

Do you wish to make a tax-deductible contribution by the end of 2021, but are not sure how best to spend it?. The Community Foundation of Washington County collaborates with residents to establish endowments to give continuous support to organizations and causes they most care about. An affiliate of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, this foundation holds endowments for several organizations around the county which residents can donate toward, or start their own with the help of Executive Director Millie Youngquist. The foundation recently held their 12th annual Chef Spotlight Dinner to raise funds for their operating costs and endowments, but Youngquist says there’s still time to make a charitable contribution eligible for the Endow Iowa Tax Credit equal to 25%, “I’ve kind of come to think of money [as] you can’t live without it and sometimes you can’t live with it and sometimes it’s hard to live with it and you know what to do with it. As I see there’s three things you can do with money: save it, spend it, or give it away. Well, with an endowment you can really do all three.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO